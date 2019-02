Updated an hour ago

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- SKY7 is giving us an aerial tour of major flooding in wine country after a strong weather system moved into the North Bay, dumping heavy rain in Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties.SKY7 showed the North Bay awash with rain Wednesday after an Atmospheric River event brought 10 to 20 inches or rain in some parts, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco Homes near Napa Valley's Silverado Trail and Oak Knoll Avenue were left feet deep in water. Multiple cars were also spotted driving over flooded parts of the Silverado Trail."If you ever encounter a flooded road, never try and cross it. You have no idea how deep the water may be," said Nicco. "A good rule of thumb is to turn around, don't drown."There was a similar scene along Highway 29. SKY7 showed a BMW stuck in a flooded section near Washington Street.Over in Sonoma County, the community of Schellville is also dealing with major flooding. Fremont Drive at Broadway was covered in water Wednesday morning.In Petaluma, several cars on Stony Point Road didn't make it very far. SKY7 spotted at least 3 vehicles stuck driving in floodwaters. The storm also left a mess left behind along highway 37."The good news is the Atmospheric River is over," said Nicco.