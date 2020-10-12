Society

San Francisco couple holds socially distanced wedding outside SoCal nursing home so grandmother could attend

By
FULLERTON, Calif. -- Steven Shoemaker and Kirsten Haigh tied the knot in the courtyard of a Fullerton skilled nursing home to ensure that Haigh's 89-year-old grandmother wouldn't miss it.

"I joke, she's such a fantastic host that it would be just like her to find a way to host our wedding," said Haigh.

The newlyweds live in San Francisco but had always planned to get married in Orange County.

"We were planning on having a big wedding in Costa Mesa on Sept. 6. Everybody was invited. Probably at least 100, 150 people," said Shoemaker. But that all changed with the coronavirus pandemic, and it was back to the drawing board.

RELATED: Florida woman takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband

"We had the epiphany of what really matters here, so we asked the facility if we could get married in the parking lot because her window faces the parking lot and of course, we got so much more," said Haigh.

Park Visa Health Center worked with the family to make it happen starting with a limited guest list -- the groom's brother even stepped in as the officiant to allow for one more guest.

"Every single one counts -- you bring in an officiant and all of a sudden we're at 14,15 people, and that doesn't work," Shoemaker said.

Everyone stayed outside and they were all in and out in about two hours.

RELATED: Birthday during coronavirus: Family throws sweet surprise for San Ramon grandpa who turns 107

"I am comforted when I get my temperature checked or I see all the hand sanitizer," Haigh said.

"I've never been to any like this, but somehow they've done a very nice job," said her grandmother, Jerry Goss.

Although Goss wishes they had the wedding they dreamed of, she's grateful to be a part of it.

"You know we have to make the best in life. Not everything works smoothly," said Goss.

Park Vista says it's maintained zero COVID-19 cases since March, so all the extra precautions they've taken since then were also taken during the wedding ceremony.

COVID-19 DIARIES: Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Diaries of life in the San Francisco-Bay Area more than one week into the shelter-in-place order to help stem the spread of novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfullertonorange countysan franciscograndmothernursing homesocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicweddingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water blast knocked San Francisco firefighter over rail, report says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
8 hurt in collision outside SJ mall, police say
Dr. Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
PG&E warns of possible Bay Area power shutoffs
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
CA man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
Show More
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers serious ankle injury
Suspect killed in alleged attempted carjacking, shooting in SF
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
More TOP STORIES News