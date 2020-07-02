Health & Fitness

Not wearing a mask in this Southern California city could cost you $300

Deputies in West Hollywood will issue citations for people without face coverings, with first-time offenders facing a $300 fine.
By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- L.A. County sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood will start to crack down on people who don't wear face coverings in public.

Deputies in the city will issue citations for people without face coverings, with first-time offenders facing a $300 fine, according to the West Hollywood sheriff's station.

Authorities made the announcement Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom issues statewide order to require face masks in high-risk settings

"Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public," a statement from the station said. "Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to Community health is too great."



WATCH: How to make your own face mask at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.



First-time offenders will be fined $250 and a $50 fee, for a total of $300.

RELATED: Monterey issues emergency order requiring face masks, closes beaches for 4th of July weekend

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order June 18 for everyone to wear a face covering, and the West Hollywood sheriff's station says it has been educating the public about the need for face coverings since then.

Some people are exempt from wearing a mask
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest hollywoodlos angeles countygavin newsomface masklos angeles county sheriff's departmentcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Monterey to issue $100 face mask citations, closes beaches for 4th of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clara County announces new health order
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
CA man shares regret over attending BBQ, dies next day of COVID-19
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Suspect in fatal shooting of Oakland federal officer pleads not guilty
Six Flags in Vallejo moving forward with partial reopening
Show More
Herman Cain, who attended Trump rally, hospitalized for COVID-19
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Pandemic creates challenges as SF tries to resume jury trials
Oakland Zoo at risk of closing for good amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News