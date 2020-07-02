Not wearing a mask in this Southern California city could cost you $300

Deputies in the city will issue citations for people without face coverings, with first-time offenders facing a $300 fine, according to the West Hollywood sheriff's station.
Authorities made the announcement Wednesday evening.
RELATED: Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom issues statewide order to require face masks in high-risk settings
"Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public," a statement from the station said. "Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to Community health is too great."
Update: The fine is $250 and a fee of $50 for a total of $300 for the first offense. pic.twitter.com/o6QE3fkucu— LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 2, 2020
WATCH: How to make your own face mask at home
First-time offenders will be fined $250 and a $50 fee, for a total of $300.
RELATED: Monterey issues emergency order requiring face masks, closes beaches for 4th of July weekend
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order June 18 for everyone to wear a face covering, and the West Hollywood sheriff's station says it has been educating the public about the need for face coverings since then.
Some people are exempt from wearing a mask