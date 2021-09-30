job fair

Flexibility, pay and perks part of 2021 holiday hiring season under COVID-19 pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Flexibility, pay and perks part of 2021 holiday hiring season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Retailers at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose are starting to staff up for the 2021 holiday season. It will be the second under the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now Hiring" signs hang like holiday decorations around the mall, as the effort to hire seasonal workers is underway.

Kate Diefenderfer with Valley Fair explained, "Whether it's part-time, full-time, seasonal... If you're a student. We are open 7 days a week and many hours beyond the 9 to 5."

RELATED: Walmart hiring 20,000 workers nationwide for distribution centers

For the 40 retailers and restaurants recruiting at an indoor job fair on Wednesday, it was that flexibility, pay and other perks attracting applicants. Retailers searching for employees shared incentives surrounding employee discounts and signing bonuses.

"I definitely wouldn't consider this if I wasn't vaccinated," San Jose resident Steven Alvarado told ABC7 News.

Alvarado was one of several who attended the job fair, in search of new employment. While he admitted the on-going pandemic is keeping him on guard, Alvarado said he wants to keep his options open.

VIDEO: Restaurant interviewees and new hires 'ghosting' Bay Area employers
EMBED More News Videos

An unwelcomed trend in the dating world is seeping into the restaurant hiring process. It's called "ghosting."



"Working from home would be my like ideal situation, but I just wanted to put out feelers and see if there was anything I felt like would be both interesting, but also safe," he said.

Different from last year's holiday season, Diefenderfer said Valley Fair added 90 new retailers. Among the new storefronts is Virtual Science Center.

Museum tour manager Heather Birchell said since COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, she's noticed more people are willing to leave their homes.

"There are challenges, but we have done everything we can to put health and safety first," Birchell said. "We have asked that all our staff are vaccinated. That's really a requirement."

RELATED: New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays

Birchell said the Virtual Science Center is looking to hire up to four people to help support the current staff of ten.

At iChina, the new two-story, 13,000-square-foot restaurant, between 35 and 85 employees are needed. The search is in line with what retailers are calling a worker shortage as the state races to return to "normal."

"All we can do is stand fast by our morals and our values and try to bring in the right type of people to join the culture of our company," iChina Corporate Executive Chef Eddie Lam told ABC7 News. "We will do our part to make sure that everyone feels safe in the environment. And you know, it's still a merry place."

"Life goes on, as long as we are mindful of our environment," Lam added.

RELATED: Dozens protest new SJ vaccine mandate for city employees starting Oct. 1

Valley Fair retailers continue to search for people willing to work in-person during the always busy holiday season.

"That's when the spikes happen for cronavirus as well," Alvarado said. "So, it really makes you think twice about... should I be doing this for this amount of money?"

Hiring managers certainly hope so.

If you're looking for employment opportunities at Valley Fair, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseemploymentsanta clara countyholidayjob fairchristmasjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide
How to nail a virtual job interview
Domino's hiring 20,000 new employees across the country
Jobs hiring in the Bay Area: ABC7 Virtual Job Fair
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News