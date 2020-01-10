Society

Hundreds of San Jose mobile home residents get eviction warning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents of San Jose's largest mobile home park now find themselves in the middle of a dispute between the property owners and the operators of the park.

More than 720 homeowners at Westwinds Mobile Home Park received a warning letter last week, touching off widespread panic across the neighborhood.

City officials are working to prevent displacement, but some wonder if the efforts will be enough

"These people can't lose their homes and you know, we can't afford to go anywhere else and we don't want to leave here," said Westwinds resident Colleen Anderson.

The eviction warning stated homeowners may be forced to move by August 2022.

"This is the only home me and my sister have ever known and the thought of having to leave that is scary," said Westwinds resident Theresa Blanchard.

Last week, mobile home park manager MHC Operating sued the property owner the Nicholson Family Partnership, accusing them of wanting to push residents out on the street saying in a statement:

"Displacing residents without cause or justification is contrary to the way we do business, and our lawsuit is the first step in opposing the Nicholson Family Partnership's outrageous demands."

No word yet on those exact demands but the partnership says:

"MHC has been unwilling to collaborate to find a long-term solution for the tenants, taking the unfortunate position that it has no obligation whatsoever to its tenants or to us when the land leases expire."

Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a memo Thursday urging the city to establish an exclusive mobile home park "land use designation" in the general plan which would require council approval before any landowner can redevelop a mobile home park.

"You've got a legal fight brewing right now, and it's obvious that someone decided to drop a nuclear bomb, and the result has been a lot of sleepless nights by 723 families," said Mayor Liccardo.
More TOP STORIES News