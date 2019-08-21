Holocaust era survivor faces eviction from Alameda apartment

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Michael Rishin is 87 and speaks very little English. He spoke with us with his daughter translating. He spends his time remembering his years in the Ukraine and Uzbekistan-- before he immigrated to the United States.The Nazis drove him and his family from the Soviet Union in 1941. He's lived in the Dunes Apartments on Shoreline Drive in Alameda since 2002."House keeps memories of the people so dear to me, my wife and my son."Now Michael faces eviction. His section 8 status isn't protecting him from the rising cost of living and his landlord wants to raise the rent by $700 a month.Michael's attorney, Sarah McCracken said, "She's not doing anything illegal she's just doing something that is frankly outrageous and unjust."Michael said, "I was very close to depression. It was the heaviest feeling I could ever experience."Michael, in turn, has filed a complaint with the state accusing his landlord of discrimination.Landlord Margaret Tam declined an interview with ABC7 after speaking with her attorney.Michael's daughter in the meantime is worried.Lana Rishina said, "It is painful to see my father in this situation. He does not deserve this."A rally in support of Michael Rishin will take place Saturday in Alameda.