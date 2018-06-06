BROCK TURNER

What's next after Judge Persky recall?

EMBED </>More Videos

The judge who came under fire for the six-month sentence he imposed on Brock Turner for sexual assault is out of a job. But the successful recall of Judge Aaron Persky Tuesday for that controversial sentence could have a chilling effect on other judges w (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The judge who came under fire for the six-month sentence he imposed on Brock Turner for sexual assault is out of a job.

But the successful recall of Judge Aaron Persky Tuesday for that controversial sentence could have a chilling effect on other judges who make difficult decisions.

RELATED: Judge Persky Recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

By removing Judge Persky from the bench, voters made it clear that the six-month sentence given to Brock Turner for sexual assault was not acceptable. Recall organizer Michele Dauber indicated that voting is now a potent tool to advocate for victims of sexual assault and violence.

"This campaign and this election will have no impact on judicial independence," said Dauber. "Judge Persky is an elected official, and there is no such thing as an elected official who is independent of the voters."

Like Michele Dauber, Margaret Russell is also a law professor. However, she was opposed to the recall. Now that voters ousted Judge Persky, she is worried about politicizing the judiciary.

"A political movement that seeks to stack the judiciary by recalling people who make unpopular opinions is bad whether you're on the left or right," said Prof. Russell. who teaches Constitutional law at Santa Clara University Law School. "That's not what a free society is about."

TIMELINE: How the Brock Turner case ignited debate on sexual assault

While the recall might be interpreted as a way to balance the scale of justice evenly for the accused and the victim, defense attorney Steven Clark, who has also been a prosecutor, says both sides may have been hurt.

"I think both prosecution and defense are concerned that this recall could be eroding our judicial system," said Clark. "It is supposed to be independent of the political process, and now it's been thrown right into the political process."

Superior Court judges come up for re-election every six years. However, after the Persky recall, none of them can be assured that they will end up serving a full term. That could include Persky's successor, assistant district attorney Cindy Hendrickson, who won the election to fill the remaining four years of Persky's term.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Brock Turner case and Judge Persky, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
recalljudgeBrock Turnersex crimesex crimessexual assaultlegal2018-electionelection 2018electionsanta clara countySanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BROCK TURNER
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
Roundup of California primary election results
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News