Wild 94.9 host shared heartbreaking details about health during final show before he went missing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just days after the wife of missing Wild 94.9 show host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift released a statement saying "JV will not be coming back," new heartbreaking details are emerging from the DJ's final broadcast.

During the Feb. 23 show, Vandergrift shared an update on his health while talking to a listener.

"The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they are trying to figure out... ugh," said Vandergrift, who had openly talked about being diagnosed with a severe case of Lyme disease which often gave him "brain fog."

"It started off... with them believing that something had reignited old infections," explained Vandergrift. "The body, and the pain and all that stuff I can handle. What it is doing to my brain, I could never describe to you."

Vandergrift went on to talk about potential solutions doctors were proposing.

"The latest thing is, they are saying we could try these experimental medications or we can also recommend, many people are doing surgery in the brain to clear up a path for blood flow to get through these vessels, but it's very risky, very experimental."

Hours after he made these comments, Vandergrift disappeared from his San Francisco home.

Since then, there has been no communication from him.

An Instagram post by Natasha Yi, Vandergrift's wife, states he is still considered missing by SFPD and they do not suspect foul play.

Here is the full statement shared by Yi:

"Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming.



I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well. JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.



At this time, JV officially remains missing according to the SFPD, but no foul play is suspected in his disappearance. We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD's ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear - please know that I have you in my thoughts.



Please forgive my silence during this time - my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers.



For any information to aid in JV's search, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text to TIP411."