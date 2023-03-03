  • Watch Now

lyme disease

How does Lyme disease affect you? Doctor talks about illness missing SF radio host suffered from

Friday, March 3, 2023 7:31AM
Lyme disease: Doctor talks about illness suffered by missing radio DJ
How does Lyme disease affect you? Doctor talks about illness missing Bay Area Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift suffered from.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular Bay Area radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift who has been missing for a week, is now presumed dead. The news about JV has increased the visibility of Lyme disease, which the Wild 94.9 DJ was diagnosed with in 2021.

Vandergrift had openly talked about his struggles with the illness, which he says often gave him "brain fog."

RELATED: Wife of missing Wild 94.9 host says new information suggests JV 'will not be coming back'

Lyme disease is known to cause dizziness and fatigue, but it can also cause depression, anxiety and even rage.

To learn more about the debilitating illness, ABC7 News contributor Dr. Alok Patel joined us to give an insight into the ways Lyme disease can affect your physical and mental health.

MORE: Beyond the Headlines: What is Lyme disease?

