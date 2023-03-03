How does Lyme disease affect you? Doctor talks about illness missing SF radio host suffered from

How does Lyme disease affect you? Doctor talks about illness missing Bay Area Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift suffered from.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular Bay Area radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift who has been missing for a week, is now presumed dead. The news about JV has increased the visibility of Lyme disease, which the Wild 94.9 DJ was diagnosed with in 2021.

Vandergrift had openly talked about his struggles with the illness, which he says often gave him "brain fog."

Lyme disease is known to cause dizziness and fatigue, but it can also cause depression, anxiety and even rage.

To learn more about the debilitating illness, ABC7 News contributor Dr. Alok Patel joined us to give an insight into the ways Lyme disease can affect your physical and mental health.

