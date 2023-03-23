A body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday, police said.

Missing DJ Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift confirmed as body found in water at Pier 39, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The body that was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 is confirmed to be missing Wild 94.9 show host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, the SF Medical Examiner's Office said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday, police said.

VIDEO: Wild 94.9 host shared heartbreaking details about health during final show before he went missing

SFPD officers responded to Pier 39 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and located a person in the water. The person was confirmed deceased at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, SF Medical Examiner confirmed the body was 55-year-old Jeffrey Vandergrift, who had gone missing in February.

RELATED: Wife of missing Wild 94.9 host says new information suggests JV 'will not be coming back'

Following the disappearance, JV's wife had released a statement saying that "JV will not be coming back."

Police confirm that no foul play is believed to have been involved.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live