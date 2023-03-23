  • Watch Now

Missing DJ Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift confirmed as body found in water at Pier 39, officials say

Thursday, March 23, 2023 4:37PM
Body found in water at SF's Pier 39, police say
A body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The body that was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 is confirmed to be missing Wild 94.9 show host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, the SF Medical Examiner's Office said.

body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday, police said.

SFPD officers responded to Pier 39 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and located a person in the water. The person was confirmed deceased at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, SF Medical Examiner confirmed the body was 55-year-old Jeffrey Vandergrift, who had gone missing in February.

Following the disappearance, JV's wife had released a statement saying that "JV will not be coming back."

Police confirm that no foul play is believed to have been involved.

