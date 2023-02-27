Listeners show support for missing Wild 94.9 DJ as station shares 'incredibly worrisome' updates

"JV if you are out there, we love you, buddy," Listeners called into Wild 94.9 to show love and support for DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift, who has been missing since last Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area radio listeners are showing their support in the search for a missing DJ known as JV.

People have been leaving candles and flowers outside of the I-Heart Radio building on Townsend Street near Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, 54, hosts "The JV Show" on Wild 94.9 every morning.

He has not been seen since Thursday night.

Wild 94.9 released an update on Twitter, saying that no activity has been tracked on his phone and there has also been no activity on his credit cards.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," the radio station said.

They also asked for continued prayers for his whole family.

Video shows some of his friends posting fliers around the China Basin neighborhood where police say he was last seen at his home in the 200 block of King Street.

His co-workers also thanked listeners Monday morning for calling into his radio show.

"Hi, this is Syria from San Jose, just wanted to share with you that I'm keeping hope alive," one caller said.

"JV if you are out there, we love you buddy," another said.

"Let's continue to please think of his his wife, his family, his mom, his sister, his brother, his nephews, his god daughter, everyone," one of the radio hosts said.

Vandergrift is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and description. People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

