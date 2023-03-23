LISTEN: Heartbreaking moments on 'The JV Show' after news of Jeffrey Vandergrift's death confirmed

"The JV Show" cohosts shared their feelings on-air as news broke about the death of their beloved colleague and Wild 94.9 host, Jeffrey Vandergrift.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "The JV Show" co-hosts shared their raw feelings on-air Thursday as news broke about the death of their beloved colleague and Wild 94.9 host, Jeffrey Vandergrift.

A body that was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 was confirmed to be Vandergrift, the SF Medical Examiner's Office said.

"I'm going to need your help getting through this Graham," said co-host Selena as she prepared to read the news to listeners.

"Looking at his picture on the site, just reminds you of the - you know, the better times when..." Graham begins. "He was healthy and he was happy. I mean, that's how I'm going to continue to remember him... pre-Lyme," Selena said.

"You know, most people listening had no idea of what he was going through off-air," Graham said, going on to describe the "magic" of what he was able to present on-air when "in between, in commercials and songs, he was broken."

"He was going through like absolute hell."

Vandergrift had gone missing in late February. Police confirm that no foul play is believed to have been involved.

Wild 94.9 shared a statement on Thursday, saying:

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

JV had openly talked about being diagnosed with a severe case of Lyme disease which often gave him "brain fog."

During what would be his final show on Feb. 23, JV shared an update on his health while talking to a listener.

"The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they are trying to figure out... ugh," he said.

"It started off... with them believing that something had reignited old infections," he explained. "The body, and the pain and all that stuff I can handle. What it is doing to my brain, I could never describe to you."

Lyme disease is known to cause dizziness and fatigue, but it can also cause depression, anxiety and even rage.

JV's final message on social media began by saying "Thank you for a wonderful life, filed with joy, laughs, pain and struggle..."

