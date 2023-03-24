'My heart is crushed': Wife of Wild 94.9 DJ 'JV' shares tragic message after his confirmed death

A body found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 is confirmed to be Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift who had gone missing last month.

The 55-year-old radio DJ had gone missing in late February. Police confirm that no foul play is believed to have been involved.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The wife of Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift has released an agonizing statement following the discovery of his body earlier this week.

His body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39, nearly a month after he had gone missing.

His wife Natasha Yi, who is also a Wild 94.9 radio host, shared a heartbreaking post on social media:

I struggle to write this to you as I can barely breathe or see through the pain and tears. As many of you have already heard, the SFPD found JV.



Every moment he was missing was agonizing for me. But the pain I feel now is something I have never felt before. My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace.



Out of respect for JV and his entire family, I will not share too many details right now.



I am devastated that the love of my life is gone. But what I do know is that JV loved his work and he loved connecting with all of you. He loved his family, and I know he loved me as much as I love him. Our bond was truly unmatched.



JV did not want to leave any of us.



For now, I am with JV's family in mourning, and we all ask for privacy during this time. I know all of you cared for and loved JV, so please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Remember his laugh, kindness and the immense impact he had on many of you and our entire community.



JV, my love, I will cherish the time we had together and will miss you until the day I see you again.



- Natasha

Yi had previously released a statement about a week after JV's disappearance, saying she recently discovered information that "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

On Thursday, the "The JV Show" co-hosts shared their raw feelings on-air as news broke about the death of their beloved colleague.

"Looking at his picture on the site, just reminds you of the - you know, the better times when..." co-host Graham begins.

"He was healthy and he was happy. I mean, that's how I'm going to continue to remember him... pre-Lyme," Selena continued.

JV had openly talked about being diagnosed with a severe case of Lyme disease which often gave him brain fog.

Wild 94.9 shared a statement on Thursday, saying:

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Authorities have not released a cause of death but it was known that JV had been struggling for some time. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, click here for a list of resources.

