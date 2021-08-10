Wildfire smoke brings layer of haze over Bay Area, 'most dangerous' air in Sierra

"We have been monitoring the smoke for weeks now," said Nicco. "I want to give you a quick update because our sky is going to look a lot smokier than it really is."
Satellite images show the smoke from space.
"What you will really notice is those eerie sunrises and sunsets as the mid-and-upper level smoke backs it way into the North Bay and the East Bay Tuesday," explained Nicco.
The smoke is moving in two different directions.
"It was moving off to the east, but now some of it is backing to the west and getting entrained in the marine layer and that's why that's going to bring a little bit of haze into our skies," said Nicco.
The Air District has not issued a Spare the Air Alert.
"There is none right now, but you can definitely see the increase as we head throughout Tuesday and another surge as we head throughout tomorrow, but the most dangerous low-level smoke is going to remain well up to our north and in the Sierra," added Nicco.
Nicco says the smoke will cover all of our neighborhoods as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening.
"So, if it gets kind of murky looking outside -- that's the reason why," said Nicco.
