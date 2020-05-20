Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: When will schools reopen in California? State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to give update

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As some California counties get permission to start reopening schools as soon as June, parents around the state are wondering when their kids will go back to class.

INTERACTIVE: What will schools look like when they reopen?

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is giving an update Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

The superintendent has an event planned for Thursday, "which will bring 1,000 districts together to discuss safely reopening schools."

RELATED: Napa County 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants, schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state is considering reopening schools earlier than normal to combat learning loss.

