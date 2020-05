WATCH TODAY: When will schools reopen in California? State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to give update

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As some California counties get permission to start reopening schools as soon as June, parents around the state are wondering when their kids will go back to class.State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is giving an update Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube The superintendent has an event planned for Thursday, "which will bring 1,000 districts together to discuss safely reopening schools."Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state is considering reopening schools earlier than normal to combat learning loss.