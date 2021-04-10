Society

Windsor mayor responds after multiple women accuse him of sexual assault

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Windsor mayor releases statement after sexual assault claims

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli released a statement Saturday in response to allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women.

The statement reads, in part:

"I believe anyone who believes they have been victimized should have the opportunity to be heard and I didn't want to cloud my accusers' stories with an immediate response and therefore decided to give them time to be heard. But now is the appropriate time for me to address this matter: I am completely innocent of the conduct alleged and have not violated any of these women."

Original story as follows:

New developments in the case involving embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. Published reports have detailed multiple allegations of sexual assault against Foppoli from four women. One of those women spoke to ABC7 News.

A rally was held Friday afternoon in Windsor, about 45 people were calling for Mayor Foppoli, 38, to resign.

EMBED More News Videos

Calls for Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's resignation increases after multiple sexual assault claims. And he replied to ABC7 regarding these allegations.



"I feel like speaking out is important," said Sophia Williams.

Williams is speaking out about an alleged incident back in 2006, involving Dominic Foppoli, who years later would be elected mayor of Windsor. Williams says the two had been out dancing and drinking with friends and shared a cab ride home.



She says the cab took them to Foppoli's house.

RELATED: Lawmakers urge Windsor mayor to resign after multiple sexual assault allegations

"He was like, let's sleep here, sober up. I'll take you home in the morning, no problem," said Williams.

Williams said she was promised a separate bedroom, but soon found she wasn't alone.

"I said no Dominic, we're not doing this. He was scooting closer to me. I was against the wall. He was rubbing his groin against me, his hands down my pants," she added.

Williams says she broke free, locked herself in the bathroom and called a friend for a ride.

RELATED: 'They saved our town': Hundreds of Windsor residents hold celebration to thank firefighters

She is one of four women, detailing allegations of sexual assault to the San Francisco Chronicle over a 16 year period against Foppoli. None of the women have filed police reports. The Sonoma County Sheriff 's Department has opened an investigation into the claims.

"Victims will be treated with respect. They are brave to come forward we want to make sure they are provided the services they deserve," said Sheriff Mark Essick.

"He does not belong in office, he has no moral credibility to stand on," said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Calls for Foppoli's resignation are getting louder. Tweets from state and local officials and a letter signed by eight mayors in Sonoma County are all calling for the mayor's resignation.

Mayor Foppoli declined to be interviewed Friday, but texted ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard.

"I am refuting all of the allegations," said Foppoli.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywindsorrapesonomasexual misconductpoliticssonoma countysexual assaultthe mayor
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News