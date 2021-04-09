Lawmakers urge Windsor mayor to resign after multiple sexual assault allegations

The mayor did not respond to ABC7, today. He does have defenders in the community, however. Karen Alves has been a friend for ten years. She says she has seen the mayor in many different social situations, and never seen anything questionable.
"No. Never. Never. I have never felt or seen anything inappropriate and If I did I would have said something," Alves said.
Dominic Foppoli has been a rising star in California politics. In Windsor, he has fought hard for small business and development, especially during the wildfires and pandemic.
Foppoli's defenders describe the charges as being politically motivated, related to a vacant seat on the town council. However, they cannot explain the stories of those alleged victims. The details of their stories have drawn criticism both inside and outside of Windsor.
"He is no longer qualified to effectively govern," said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. "He should certainly not be someone who represents all of Sonoma County as an appointee to the Golden Gate Bridge district."
From State Senator Mike McGuire, "Given the severity and specificity of the allegations of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, there is only one option. He needs to resign immediately."
From Esther Lemus of the Windsor Town Council, "...I am saddened for the victims and disgusted by the allegations against Dominic Foppoli. In order for our town to continue to function properly, I request his immediate resignation."
Foppoli owns a winery just north of town. He is single, with a long-term girlfriend. Wednesday, an attorney representing Foppoli told the Chronicle that he, "...categorically denies having engaged in any of the abuses described."
Still, it amounts to a promising political career, now in question.
"Innocent until proven guilty," said one supporter who asked to remain anonymous.
"We're bigger than this. We're better than this," said Karen Alves.
And, in the midst of it.