fatal shooting

Former judge killed in his Wisconsin home in targeted attack, officials say

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Former judge killed in his Wisconsin home in targeted attack, officials say

NEW LISBON, Wis. -- A former Wisconsin judge was killed Friday in what authorities are calling a targeted attack by a suspect who also had other government officials as targets, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer was killed in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, the source said. The killing stems from a court case or cases, the Wisconsin Justice Department explained.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, had other targets in mind -- including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the source told CNN. Another source corroborated the officials' names to CNN.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the judge was the victim and that the governor had also been a target.

"This as I mentioned before does appear to be a targeted act and the individual who is a suspect appears to have had other targets as well. It appears to be related to the judicial system," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Friday in a news conference, stopping short of naming the victim.

Kaul added that investigators are not aware of any evidence that points to danger for other people, noting the probe is ongoing.

"Those who may have been other targets have been notified of that, but we are not aware of any active threat to individuals," he said. "If we become aware of any specific ongoing threat, we will certainly notify people when we are aware of that."

CNN has reached out to the governor's office, McConnell's office, the US Capitol Police, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Justice Department.

The attack appears to have begun Friday morning, when the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered a house and found a 68-year-old man dead in his home, the Wisconsin DOJ said in a statement.

There were attempts to negotiate with a person inside the home before the team entered. Authorities found a 56-year-old man in the basement with what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the state DOJ said.

"Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the individual was transported to a medical facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingjudgeperson killedtarget
FATAL SHOOTING
41-year sentence for ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Gunman kills ex, 2nd woman, then himself outside Iowa church: police
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church
TOP STORIES
SF health officials ID 1st 'probable' case of monkeypox in city
NorCal gas station charging nearly $10 a gallon
Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area 9-year-old's Warriors-themed lowrider bike stolen
Local Warriors, Celtics bars gearing up for Game 2 of NBA Finals
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
Show More
Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run on I-80 in Vacaville
Alexis Gabe's parents share conversation with murder suspect's mom
Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
Mask mandate in Alameda County now in effect
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
More TOP STORIES News