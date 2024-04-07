With Athletics leaving, future of Oakland sports coming into focus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The future of professional sports in Oakland may be uncertain, but many are moving fast to insure it's not lost forever. This week, the A's announced the team will move to Sacramento at the end of the 2024 season until its new stadium is complete in Las Vegas. On Saturday, a new minor league team held tryouts in Oakland to help fill the demand for baseball.

It was a baseball tryout like no other in downtown Oakland. Anyone with a dream was welcome to give it a shot.

About 100 amateur and professional players converged on Laney College, looking to make the roster for the Oakland Ballers first season.

James Jackson grew up in Vallejo, he's hoping to make the team.

"It would mean the world to me, it's a dream come true it's a blessing in disguise if I got picked up, my first call would be to my mom, with excitement," said Jackson.

"I know there's a ton of talent in Oakland and the East Bay - just looking to find extra players," said Paul Freedman from the Oakland Ballers.

Freedman is co-founder of the minor league team the Ballers. He believes the departure of the A's to Sacramento next season, then to Las Vegas is a big opportunity for his new team.

"Oakland needs baseball, Oakland is a baseball town. We love baseball in Oakland, baseball has brought the community of Oakland together more than any other sport," said Freedman.

The Ballers are funding a renovation at Ernie Raimondi Park in West Oakland, where the team will play.

"We're not looking to replace the A's, what we're looking to say is, baseball fills a vital role in the community," Freedman added.

"They offered me a chance to try out and I figured, why not embarrass myself, right," said Casey Pratt.

Even ABC7 sports producer Casey Pratt tried out for the team.

"The talent is off the charts, I'm seeing guys with crazy hard throws," said Pratt.

Meantime, the Oakland Coliseum could be the new home to the Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams where they hope to play their 2025-2026 home season matches. Both teams currently play games at Cal State East Bay and Merritt College. Negotiations with Alameda County Supervisors are ongoing. On Friday, the teams sent a letter to fans and investors, urging them to get involved.

The letter said in part: ''We need your help to inform the county, as a member of the JPA, (Joint Powers Authority) the importance of having professional sports continue at the Oakland Coliseum.''

Sports looking to make a comeback in the East Bay.

