Stefan Noesen of the San Jose Sharks -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the NHL shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we continue our home quarantine series of With Authority by checking in with Stefan Noesen of the San Jose Sharks.Noesen shows off his collection of doggos, tells us how he's passing the time, and talks about what it took to recover from both an ACL and Achilles injury.The former 1st round pick was finding his stride with the Sharks when the league shutdown, and we can't wait to see him back on the ice.