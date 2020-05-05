With Authority Podcast

Stefan Noesen of the San Jose Sharks -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the NHL shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we continue our home quarantine series of With Authority by checking in with Stefan Noesen of the San Jose Sharks.

Noesen shows off his collection of doggos, tells us how he's passing the time, and talks about what it took to recover from both an ACL and Achilles injury.

The former 1st round pick was finding his stride with the Sharks when the league shutdown, and we can't wait to see him back on the ice.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 49 - Recorded April 16, 2020

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswith authority podcasthockeynhlsan jose sharkssan jose
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Sharks Captain Logan Couture on brutal injuries, future of NHL, love for Bills -- With Authority
With Authority: Your weekly sports potpourri
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News