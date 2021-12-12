water search

Woman still missing as Coast Guard ends search after she went overboard while on cruise ship

Carnival officials confirmed the woman went overboard from the balcony of her stateroom.
By Leticia Juarez
EMBED <>More Videos

Cruise ship carrying woman who went overboard back in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A woman who went overboard while on a cruise ship off of the coast of Mexico is still missing Sunday after the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search.

The Coast Guard's Southern California headquarters tweeted that after more than 31 hours of searching its boats were "standing down pending additional information" and returning back to U.S. waters.



According to officials, a woman in her 20s was reported missing from the Carnival Miracle cruise ship at around 3:30 a.m.

Carnival officials later confirmed one of the ship's guests went overboard from the balcony of her stateroom.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel joined the Mexican Navy Saturday in the search after the incident, which happened about 35 miles off the Ensenada, Mexico coast. At 10:30 a.m.

The FBI waited for the ship to dock back in Long Beach to assist in the investigation and search efforts.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News spoke with a passenger who was startled by the announcement early Saturday morning.

"About 3 a.m., we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, 'Man overboard! Man overboard! Man overboard!'" recalled Daniel Miranda. "So the ship has been given limited information. They told us we were stuck looking for the lady, and then they called us to clear us up. The crew's been very tight-lipped and of course, they've had different areas of the ship that have cornered off for their search when they were searching."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countymexicosearchcoast guardwater rescuesearch and rescuewater searchwater searchcruise shipinvestigationmissing womanmissing personinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
WATER SEARCH
Kayaker faces criticism for the high cost of his rescue
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Search resumes for 2 children swept to sea in Sonoma Co.
Storm kicks up dangerous surf as 2 kids swept out to sea
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News