Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has reported that she was the victim of a violent sexual assault on the main campus at Stanford University.

By
STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A woman has reported that she was the victim of a violent sexual assault on the main campus at Stanford University. The assault happened sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

It's not known if the female victim was a visitor, a student or a member of the university faculty or staff.

Stanford police learned of the rape after the woman went to Stanford Hospital. She has asked to be anonymous and has not provided a statement to police.

As a matter of policy, ABC7 News does not identify victims of sexual assault.

RELATED: Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction

The campus is still on summer break. With fall classes resuming late next month, Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, speaking for herself and not knowing details of this latest case, says sexual violence on campus is a problem.

"Students and parents should be aware of that as they come to the university this fall," she said. "Forty-three percent of our female undergraduate students experience sexual violence during their time at Stanford, and the number is highest for freshmen."

Last winter, Stanford reported there were 190 reports of sexual harassment or violence during the 2016-17 school year. That led to 12 formal investigations of non-consensual intercourse.

Two people received suspensions; one was given a permanent ban. One case involved a visiting scholar.

Alex Richardson is crisis intervention manager at the YWCA Silicon Valley, which operates a 24-hour support hotline for all of Santa Clara County. Victims have access to counseling and support services.

"We are going to believe them. We're going to support them, and we're going to be able to walk them through that, and I hope to work myself out of a job," she said.

Given the lack of details about the rape, Stanford police are urging that anyone with details about what happened should contact them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stanford universityBrock Turnerrapeattempted rapesexual assaultcrimeStanford University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News