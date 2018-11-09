WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire burns homes as it exceeds 35,000 acres, continues to grow at Los Angeles-Ventura County border

By , Leanne Suter and ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
The Woolsey Fire exploded to 35,000 acres on Friday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and fire officials said the relentless blaze is continuing to grow.

VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

Around 250,000 residents in both counties have been evacuated. Authorities said that number could grow as evacuations continue to happen. No injuries have been reported.

Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the two fires, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire.
Residents in Calabasas continue to flee from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire as it rips through the community.



The fast-moving Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 Freeway at Chesebro Road at about 5:15 a.m. and established itself on the south side of the freeway, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The jump forced the freeway to close again in both directions at Liberty Canyon Road as the fire moved uphill, burning approximately 3 acres, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The blaze started in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass. By early Friday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres, then to 14,000 by around 11:30 a.m., Ventura County Fire Department Chief Mark Lorenzen said.

Flames from the Woolsey Fire consumed parts of Grape Arbor Park in Los Hills on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.


"We have hundreds of firefighters here on the fire lines right now, many more on order," Lorenzen said.

The containment stood at 0 percent. Authorities said at least 150 homes have been destroyed. Among the homes ruined in the blaze, several were in the Oak Park area as well as Bell Canyon.


The Woolsey Fire also burned the beloved Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura, where popular shows such as "Westworld" and "M*A*S*H" were filmed.

The massive blaze triggered mandatory evacuations - including the entire city of Malibu.

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

Dozens of celebrities living in the area were also evacuated, and Caitlyn Jenner's home was among those destroyed in the blaze.

Many areas in Simi Valley were also placed under mandatory evacuations as the fire moved back toward the city by Friday afternoon.

Residents in Simi Valley fled form their homes as the Woolsey Fire spread into their community.


Detailed fire and shelter information can be found at www.vcemergency.com.
The destructive flames tore through neighborhoods as wind gusts reached upwards of 30 and 40 mph.

A second fire, dubbed the Hill Fire, burning in the Santa Rosa Valley east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley near Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, was mere miles from the scene of a deadly mass shooting that claimed 12 lives Wednesday night. Lorenzen said the fire activity in the Hill Fire zone has diminished, allowing more resources to be more focused on the Woolsey Fire.

Hundreds of Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.
Plumes of thick, white smoke could be seen rising above the burn site as strong Santa Ana winds drove the flames amid red flag conditions.

The cause of the fires remain under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

