Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days

A would-be burglar is lucky to be alive after he was trapped in a grease vent at a San Lorenzo Chinese restaurant for two days. (Photo by Alameda Co. Sheriff/Twitter)

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) --
A would-be burglar is lucky to be alive after he was trapped in a grease vent at a San Lorenzo Chinese restaurant for two days.

A neighboring business owner heard his muffled cries for help and when he went to investigate, he found the man covered in grease, unable to get out.

He called police and crews had to dismantle the vent to free him.

The man was taken to the hospital and is now facing possible charges.

