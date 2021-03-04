Reopening California

WATCH TODAY: 'Major' announcement coming on indoor and outdoor youth sports in California

By Alix Martichoux
A "major" announcement impacting the rules on youth sports, both indoor and outdoor, is expected out of a California court settlement Thursday.

A group called "Let Them Play CA," which has been advocating for youth sports to return, told ABC7 News a settlement has been reached in a San Diego court that would let kids resume playing their sports under new safety guidelines. The details of the reported agreement aren't yet clear.

The group is planning to hold a press conference at 10 a.m., which we'll be streaming. Check back later to watch live.

Just a few weeks ago, the state loosened restrictions on youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports -- with added safety protocols -- to resume once a county's COVID-19 case rate dropped below 14 per 100,000 residents.

Those rules imposed lots of limitations, including banning indoor activities like team dinners and film study and prohibiting athletes from sharing equipment. Coaches and players not in games had to wear masks, and fans were limited to immediate family members.

It's not yet clear which, if any, of those guidelines will also apply following Thursday's agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniasan diegogavin newsombaseballfootballsoccerhigh school sportslawsuitcoronavirus pandemicbasketballreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
SF's Ferris wheel reopens today, step closer to extension
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
Why SF isn't in orange tier despite strong COVID-19 numbers
South Bay businesses take methodical approach under red tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
SF's Ferris wheel reopens today, step closer to extension
Why SF isn't in orange tier despite strong COVID-19 numbers
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
﻿Blue Shield meets with local counties to discuss vaccine allocation
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine is back today, several chances of rain begin tomorrow
Here's how to get 'walk-up' vaccine at Oakland Coliseum
Students' meditation classes help other kids cope with pandemic
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
'I-5 Strangler' died of strangulation in prison, autopsy finds
More TOP STORIES News