  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

27-year-old North Bay fire victim may save life of 1-year-old through organ donation

EMBED </>More Videos

Family members tell ABC7 that a 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident had asthma and died on Sunday of smoke inhalation from the North Bay fires. (Facebook)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The family of a Santa Rosa man who died in the North Bay fires says he suffered a deadly asthma attack due to smoke from the wildfires.

Josh Hoefer, 27, was taken off life support Sunday. His sister said the asthma attack happened Monday and he went into cardiac arrest.

Heather Ballenger called her brother a caring, gentle person. She told ABC7 News Hoefer was a registered organ donor.

"He may have a chance to save a one-year-old right now -- which makes us happy. And they're making matches all over the place right now. Trying to find people," Ballenger added.

Click here to support Hoefer's family during this difficult time.

An additional GoFundMe has been set up by Cierra Lopez, who has a 5-year-old son with Joshua.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firewildfireNorth Bay Firesman killedasthmaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
New tool gives up-close look at North Bay fires devastation
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PG&E worker helps reunite cats lost during wildfires with their families
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Investigation launched after crew member dies helping with Napa fires
North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
Show More
North Bay business owners assess damage, consequences of massive fires
The aftermath of the North Bay fires is just beginning
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
New tool gives up-close look at North Bay fires devastation
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
More News
Top Video
North Bay business owners assess damage, consequences of massive fires
Investigation launched after crew member dies helping with Napa fires
North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
The aftermath of the North Bay fires is just beginning
More Video