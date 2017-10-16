27-year-old North Bay fire victim may save life of 1-year-old through organ donation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The family of a Santa Rosa man who died in the North Bay fires says he suffered a deadly asthma attack due to smoke from the wildfires.
Josh Hoefer, 27, was taken off life support Sunday. His sister said the asthma attack happened Monday and he went into cardiac arrest.
Heather Ballenger called her brother a caring, gentle person. She told ABC7 News Hoefer was a registered organ donor.
"He may have a chance to save a one-year-old right now -- which makes us happy. And they're making matches all over the place right now. Trying to find people," Ballenger added.
Click here to support Hoefer's family during this difficult time.
An additional GoFundMe has been set up by Cierra Lopez, who has a 5-year-old son with Joshua.
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay