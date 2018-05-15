CANNABIS WATCH

Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases

Cannabis is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The San Francisco district attorney's office is partnering with the nonprofit Code for America to proactively wipe out thousands of cannabis convictions using a computer algorithm.

District Attorney George Gascon says in a statement Tuesday the partnership will help prosecutors identify those that are eligible under California's revised cannabis laws.

RELATED: Sessions says US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases

Gascon in January announced his office would dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanor pot convictions dating back to 1975 after voters approved Proposition 64 legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Code for America will use its algorithm to search through San Francisco's nearly 5,000 felony cases and identify those that are eligible, which will then be reviewed by a prosecutor and submitted to the court.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.

