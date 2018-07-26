NIA WILSON

Anne Hathaway shares powerful post about BART stabbing victim victim Nia Wilson

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway calls out white privilege in powerful post about Oakland murder victim Nia Wilson.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is calling out white privilege in a powerful post about BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson.

RELATED: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Police say the 18-year-old was stabbed to death during an unprovoked attack at the MacArthur BART station on July 22.

Hathaway shared a picture of Wilson on her Instagram account, along with a message.

"The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man. White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence. Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how "decent" are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family," wrote Hathaway.

RELATED: Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said authorities continue to investigate whether John Cowell, 27, was motivated by racial hate when he killed Nia Wilson, 18, and wounded her sister, Letifah Wilson, 26.

The women are black and he is white.

VIDEO: Heartbroken father demands justice after double stabbing at Oakland BART station

Having sat down with the victims' family, this is the worst time in their life, O'Malley said.

Go here for full coverage on the stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station that took the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingmass transitcrimedeath investigationpolicehomicidemurderbart policeinstagramu.s. & worldNia Wilsoncelebritysocial mediaOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NIA WILSON
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News