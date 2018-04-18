EARTHQUAKE

Bay Area quake guide: What you need to know

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be ready for when a larger one strikes.

Below is full ABC7 News coverage on earthquakes and things you need to know.

Resources:

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

PREPARE NORCAL: Emergency resources

California launches app to check properties for quake damage

VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster

QUAKE TRACKER: Information on recent earthquakes in the Bay Area

Recent quake stories:

Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault

Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake

Simulation shows destruction of 7.0 quake on Hayward Fault

Bay Area's most dangerous fault is a tectonic time bomb

How active is the Hayward Fault?

When will the next big Bay Area earthquake be?

How early earthquake warning system could save lives

Looking back:

Ceremony held honoring victims of 1906 quake in SF on 112th anniversary

VIDEO: Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
A lost piece of Bay Area history unearthed at a flea market was shown for the first time Saturday night to the public.


28 years later: The Loma Prieta Quake hits Northern California
Twenty-eight years ago Tuesday, the Loma Prieta earthquake hit Northern California, killing 63 people and causing billions in damage.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
