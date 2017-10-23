Cal Fire expects North Bay fires fully contained by Friday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Firefighters in the North Bay are in the final stages of reaching containment on four different fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. Crews expect to have full containment by Friday.
VIDEO: The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
According to Cal Fire, the Tubbs Fire that killed 23 people in Sonoma County is at 94 percent containment. The Pocket Fire in the Geyserville and Cloverdale area is at 89 percent, and the Nuns Fire in Sonoma and Napa counties is at 90 percent, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire says hot, dry and windy conditions are expected in certain areas Monday, and fire crews will remain in the area to mop up.
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
All state parks in the fire area remain closed.
The Coffey Park and Fountaingrove areas of Santa Rosa and the Glen Ellen and Kenwood areas south of Santa Rosa were open to residents with identification over the weekend.
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.