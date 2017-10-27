That's Janet Percy in the cover picture, one of many residents still sifting for precious remnants from 30 years in a home, and wondering what to do next.
California's Department of Emergency Services has offered to take away all the rubble down to bare dirt, but some homeowners remain weary.
"There seem to be many questions they haven't answered," said Janet.
She is not alone.
"I'm not agreeing until I talk to my insurance company and a lawyer," Dale Manwiller told us.
At issue, an ROE form (Right of Entry), which grants permission to the California Office of Emergency Services to enter a property and take everything away. As part of the agreement, homeowners would sign over money from the clean-up stipulations of their insurance policies, no matter the amounts, no matter the costs.
"If you have insurance designated for debris removal, the county will come at some point for payment," explained Bryan May from Cal OES. "You will not be charged if you don't have that."
PHOTOS: Coffey Park residents return after devastating fires
Some critics, including Sonoma County contractor Tom Lynch, urge caution, especially in cases where the foundations or pilings remain repairable. "It right come off the top of their rebuilding settlements," said Lynch.
"Homeowners have every right to bring in their own structural engineers and do their own demolitions," said May.
"Can you clear the rest of these ruins and leave foundations," we asked.
"No," said May. "Based on our history, most of these foundations are damaged. If you sign the paper, we take the foundations."
Cal OES has a spring deadline for clearing debris. "That can't happen if we need to inspect 88-hundred slabs at one time. Do the math."
It appears that using broad strokes may be the only pragmatic solution to clearing a disaster zone of such massive scale.
Keep scrolling for a photo story from Wayne Freedman on Twitter.
To sign or not to sign? That'sthe question in #CoffeyPark and other burned out areas where Cal OES has offered to clear properties. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/PcQRVWdxz7— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 27, 2017
The Right of Entry permit allows CalOES to clear burned homes to the dirt. Insurance clean-up provisions would pay. #coffeyPark #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lZ2ZavCJJP— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 27, 2017
It includes taking foundations, even those that might remain viable. State has no time to test them. Wants to broad stroke process. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lG1SW0MWW3— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 27, 2017
CalOES says every homeowner has the right to hire someone else. Just one tough decision among others in the fire zones. #CoffeyPark #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/fQpD2LesiW— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 27, 2017
All in a day's work after M24's starter chose this dismal location to fail. Fixed it with a hammer. #abc7now #coffeyPark pic.twitter.com/ixCyJhIehD— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 27, 2017
The inadvertent 'art cars' of #CoffeyPark #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ucTesniCbY— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 28, 2017
Hang it on a wall, anyone? #CoffeyPark #abc7now pic.twitter.com/9aCKeaQldo— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 28, 2017
We could never make this stuff up. Only a wildfire. #coffeyPark #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/LxkTdMO9AP— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 28, 2017
#coffeyPark #abc7now pic.twitter.com/0pQkLoY7e7— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 28, 2017
#coffeyPark pic.twitter.com/nPlcL3Tqeu— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 28, 2017