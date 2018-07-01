BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) --Cal Fire is battling a monster fire in Yolo County which exploded in size overnight. Red Flag fire conditions didn't help more than 1,000 firefighters battling the 22,000-acre County Fire in Yolo County Sunday.
It has now moved into Napa County towards Lake Berryessa.
"We knew coming into this weekend that we were going to have very hot and dry weather conditions and we've been under a Red Flag Warning now for most of the weekend," said Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Anthony.
That's what they got, and now those brutal conditions are working against fire crews.
Scorching hot temperatures and gusty winds proved challenging for fire crews. Fire helicopters made dozens of water drops on the blaze centered in the mountains between Yolo and Napa Counties.
The fire grew to 22,000 acres overnight after starting Saturday afternooon at roughly 16,000 acres. Cal fire says the fire is burning towards towards south towards Solano County and west towards Lake Berryessa.
FIREFIGHT underway in Capay Valley, #Calfire says #CountyFire has burned 22,000 acres, ZERO containment. pic.twitter.com/2neUTpOVVo— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 1, 2018
A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for many residents in Yolo County but some refuse to go.
Frank Greer is under a mandatory evacuation order, but he's not leaving his ranch and prized cattle behind. He's got faith in the firefighters, he says.
"I didn't want to leave the place and have to haul pets out. I put stuff out after that in the living room, photos and stuff," he said, just in case he has to leave.
"I think this is the worst fire I've seen in 25 years," Greer added.
Meantime, Joe Kneppers fears the worst about his mountaintop farm. "I'm not holding out hope. If it's not touched, I'm ecstatic. If it isn't, it's done," he said.
Cal Fire says about 30 structures are threatened, some of them may be homes. They say it could be days before this monster fire is under control.
EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:
The fire is burning 50 miles northwest of Sacramento. Mandatory evacuations include the area north of Highway 128, residences served by Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road, and west of County Road 89.
A new evacuation advisory has been issued in Solano County, north of Quail Canyon Road and south of Highway 128, west of Pleasants Valley Road.
Road closures are in effect on eastbound Highway 128 at Monticello Dam and westbound Highway 129 at Pleasant Valley Road.
An Evacuation Advisory has been issued south of County Road 81 and west of County Road 85.
An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall. So far 22,000 acres have burned, according to Cal-Fire.
The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.
CalFire says County Fire has grown to 22,000 acres, burning into Napa Co. Zero containment. pic.twitter.com/qmKyngSxSP— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 1, 2018