NORTH BAY FIRES

Crew member killed fighting North Bay fires identified

This undated image shows Garrett Paiz. The 38-year-old Missouri resident died on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. while battling the deadly North Bay fires. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A water tender driver who died while battling the North Bay fires has been identified. Officials say Garrett Paiz was a private contractor and his death was the first fatality among crews working on the frontlines of the fires.

Per the Noel Fire Department in Missouri, the 38-year-old was a volunteer firefighter for the community. They say he was working as a volunteer firefighter in Washington state when he was dispatched to Northern California.
RELATED: Investigation launched after crew member dies helping with Napa fires

Paiz died after his rig overturned on its way down the Oakville Grade at the Nuns Fire. The cab landed upside down on the side of a hill just below the roadway and the empty water tank became detached.

The CHP will be looking at several factors that could have caused the accident.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

"We'll be looking at things such as evidence in the road, tire friction marks, gauge marks, wheel stamping which is indicative of a vehicle rolling on its side, how far it went down the hill," said Capt. Chris Childs.

Officials say his wife left for California on Tuesday to bring his remains home.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Fireswildfirefirefirefightersdeadly firefire deathSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Investigation launched after crew member dies helping with Napa fires
Fire crew member dies battling blaze near Napa Valley wineries
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital reopens after evacuation
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts evacuations
Fire snarls traffic in Sausalito
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
Warriors to welcome Rockets for season opener
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Harvey Weinstein resigns from board of his film company
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital reopens after evacuation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Crews batltle Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
More Photos