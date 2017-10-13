NORTH BAY FIRES

Firefighters continue brave effort to contain Calistoga wildfire

(KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are trying to hold the fire line on Highway 29 to keep the flame from getting any closer to the city. Calistoga remains under a mandatory evacuation order and officials are continuing their effort to douse the flames engulfing the North Bay town.

The mandatory evacuation order went out on Wednesday, and the mayor of the city has a message for anyone who wants to stay behind.

"Your presence in Calistoga is not welcome if you are not a first responder. Your choice to stay, and there have been a few of them, is a distraction to our first responders, you will not be given life safety support, you are on your own," Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said early Friday afternoon.

