Napa high school students help rescue animals from North Bay fires

Goats appear at Vintage Farm in Napa County, Calif. after being rescued from the North Bay fires on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
When flames erupted in Napa last Sunday night, the FFA advisor at Vintage High School put out a call to action on Facebook.

It wasn't long before her students started showing up at Vintage Farm and heading out into the night to rescue livestock in harm's way.

One student said she could feel the heat from the fire as they drove from property to property picking up horses, goats, sheep, pigs, llamas, and chickens-to name of few of the rescued animals.

They brought them back to Vintage Farm and have been caring for them ever since.

At the peak of their rescues, they had 250 animals at the farm.

Some of the sheep were burned on their legs and are receiving veterinary care.

Other animals suffered smoke inhalation and stress.

But, they are in good hands.

The students are caring for them as if they were their own and getting some very real life experience along the way.

