VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF

Maria Shriver is a journalist, mother, advocate, and activist. She spoke at the Professional Business Women of California Conference in San Francisco and gave insight into her life, professional tips, and her fight to end Alzheimer's. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Maria Shriver is a journalist, mother, advocate, and activist. She spoke at the Professional Business Women of California Conference in San Francisco and gave insight into her life, professional tips, and her fight to end Alzheimer's.

ABC7 News caught up with her backstage. Watch the video in the player above for the full interview and keep scrolling for more on the PBWC.

Keynotes and Panels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin speak on women in the entertainment industry and their long-lasting friendship:

Journalist, activist, and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver speaks on the importance of caring for yourself first, and giving back to others:

ABC7 News' Natasha Zouves and Reggie Aqui talk about telling and selling your story:

Adama Iwu and Rep. Jackie Speier talk the #MeToo movement and harassment in the workplace:
