  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes

A sign thanking first responders is seen at the Hearn Avenue overpass in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters by training and by instinct have spent a week battling the North Bay fires. But about 40 of them have quietly been dealing with the loss of their own homes. Some are starting today to deal with the insurance paperwork and wrapping their heads around the ordeal facing their families.

John Bagala, VP of Marin Professional Firefighters, has been bring them in, one at a time, to an office in Santa Rosa set up to be a clearing house for firefighters. They are being offered counseling, financial assistance, and the assurance that they and their families will get the support they need. Active and retired firefighters are included in the count; one of them retired just two weeks ago.

There are also concerns that these firefighters may be dealing with PTSD and health issues from the inhalation of thick smoke and toxins generated by the fires.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

The command center dealing with firefighters who have lost their homes is busy compiling a list of rooms and houses and even RV's and mobile homes that people are offering as temporary shelter.

One of the victims is 25-year firefighter veteran Dmitri Menzel, a Novato Fire Dept. Battalion Chief. His house in the Mark West Springs area was burned to the ground. His wife and daughter were home at the time. They have found nothing to salvage from what was a four bedroom, three bath, two-story, 2700 square foot house built in 1999. Menzel says it was a tidal wave of flame that torched his neighborhood, burning at an estimated 1500 degrees. Only the ceramic shower stall stands.

MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire

He says it's humbling to be on the receiving end of help when firefighters are trained to offer help and comfort in a disaster. He recognizes it will be years before his life is put back together.

A fund has been established to help firefighter victims. To donate, you can ext "ffstrong" to 41444 or visit this GoFundMe page. That is the official fundraising platform for firefighters who lost their homes in the Sonoma and Napa firestorm. It is managed by IAFF Local 1775.

Watch our interview with Menzel, Bagala and Jason Golden on ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow David Louie on Twitter.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay FireswildfirefirefirefightersSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Spectacular and harrowing air assault on fire visible from Hwy 29
Officials preach patience for North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Officials fight rumors undocumented immigrants will be rounded up at North Bay shelters
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Officials preach patience for North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
North Bay Wildfires Day 9: Authorities says days, weeks for some to see homes
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Fire crew member dies battling blaze near Napa Valley wineries
Officials fight rumors undocumented immigrants will be rounded up at North Bay shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Santa Rosa man identified as North Bay fire victim
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
More Photos