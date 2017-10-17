NORTH BAY FIRES

Sign language interpreters put heart and soul into translating for wildfire updates

If you've watched the daily wildfire updates given by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, you've probably seen the sign language interpreters who really put their heart and soul into translating every word. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
If you've watched the daily wildfire updates given by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, you've probably seen the sign language interpreters who really put their heart and soul into translating every word.

ABC7 News Reporter Jonathan Bloom got to know two of them Tuesday.

Watch the video above to see how they work together as a team.

