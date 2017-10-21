Some mandatory evacuations lifted for North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted this afternoon for a road in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Geyserville and for roads in Napa County and in eastern Sonoma Valley, sheriff's officials said.
As of 1:30 p.m., Vanoni Road in Geyserville was open and residents can access it via the intersection of Ridge Oak Road and Fox Ridge Road.
In eastern Sonoma Valley, as of 2 p.m., Seventh Street East, which includes The Ranch community, was open as are North Castle Road, Half Moon Street, Wood Valley Road and Arrowhead Mountain Road.
In Napa County as of 2 p.m. Lovall Valley Road including Lovall Valley Loop Road and associated side streets are open.
Many areas of Napa and Sonoma counties that were closed as the North Bay fires raged have begun re-opening as the fires near containment. In most cases, the burn areas are open only to residents or property owners.
Sheriff's officials said residents can access their homes as they normally would. No escort is needed and there is no need to check with anyone.
Anyone who wants to see whether their home is in an evacuation area can use the online, up-to-date, evacuation map for Sonoma County here.
For more information, call the Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center at (707) 565-3856.
