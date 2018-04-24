Warriors eliminate spurs, move on to round 2 of NBA Finals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3366757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."

The Golden State Warriors took out the San Antonio Spurs at home, ending their series 4-2. Oracle Arena was electric as the Dubs advanced to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs beating the Spurs 99-91.Golden State was looking to bounce back after losing Game 4 in San Antonio.The Warriors dominated the first three minutes of the game, shutting out the Spurs 7-0. Klay Thompson caught fire and scored a majority of the team's points during the first half as well.Toward the end of the game, the Spurs overcame several 10 point deficits to reach the Dubs with a score of 91 to 93. The final nail-biting seconds ended with the Dubs coming out on top.Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was not present for the third straight game, after his wife passed away last week.