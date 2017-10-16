  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

The aftermath of the North Bay fires is just beginning

The morning after a long night of protecting homes near Oakmont. Crews and gear standby. The nightmare is far from over for many in the North Bay after a week of historically bad wildfires. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The morning after a long night of protecting homes near Oakmont. Crews and gear standby. The nightmare is far from over for many in the North Bay after a week of historically bad wildfires.

SFFD Assistant Chief Tom Sirgausa says that after a week of this, he has never experienced another firestorm of this nature or ferocity.

