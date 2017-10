The aftermath of the North Bay fires is just beginning

The morning after a long night of protecting homes near Oakmont. Crews and gear standby. The nightmare is far from over for many in the North Bay after a week of historically bad wildfires.SFFD Assistant Chief Tom Sirgausa says that after a week of this, he has never experienced another firestorm of this nature or ferocity.Watch the video in the player above for the full story from Wayne Freedman . Keep scrolling for more images and storytelling from his social media.