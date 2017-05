VIDEO: Roundup of recent air travel trouble

EMBED >More News Videos Cellphone video shows an unruly passenger on a San Francisco-bound flight daring the flight crew to turn the plane around and they did.

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (Courtesy Jayse Anspach/Twitter)

EMBED >More News Videos Airlines officials confirm that a passenger was stung by a scorpion on a recent United flight.

EMBED >More News Videos American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO.

EMBED >More News Videos A couple from Utah said they were booted off a flight in Houston for sitting in the wrong seats.

EMBED >More News Videos An American passenger was arrested after he allegedly choked an All Nippon Airways employee on a flight to Los Angeles from Japan.

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of people's tempers flared in a Fort Lauderdale International Airport terminal for Spirit Airlines Monday night after several flights were canceled.

EMBED >More News Videos Another day, another claim of passengers being treated poorly by airline employees. This time, a passenger says she was told to pee in a cup during a recent United Airlines flight from Houston to Kansas City.

EMBED >More News Videos A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to yield a seat held by their young son.

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim has the story from Jersey City.

EMBED >More News Videos A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued Friday after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit.

EMBED >More News Videos A San Francisco man says he was asked to move out of an airplane exit row on an Asiana Airlines flight because of his prosthetic leg. ONLY ON 7: Hear his reaction.

From a passenger dragged down the aisle by police to an all-out brawl over cancelled flights, here's a roundup of recent air travel trouble.An unruly passenger threatened his seat mates and dared the flight crew to turn the plane around and they did. Click here for the full story.A mom of twins helped out another mother as she was about to get kicked off a plane. Click here for the full story.Video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar on social media. Click here for the full story.United Airlines says a passenger was stung mid-flight by what officials believe was a scorpion. Click here for the full story.American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they say a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children. Click here for the full story.A Utah couple claims they were mistreated and booted off a United Airlines flight in Houston for sitting in the wrong seats. Click here for the full story.An American passenger was arrested after he allegedly choked an All Nippon Airways employee on a flight to Los Angeles from Japan. Click here for the full story.Hundreds of people's tempers flared in a Fort Lauderdale International Airport terminal for Spirit Airlines Monday night after several flights were canceled. Click here for the full story.A passenger says she was told to pee in a cup during a recent United Airlines flight from Houston to Kansas City. Click here for the full story.A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to yield a seat held by their young son. Click here for the full story.There were tears and confusion onboard a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport. A family from New Jersey says they were kicked off the flight to Las Vegas over a birthday cake they brought onto the plane, but the airline is telling a much different story about what happened. Click here for the full story.A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued after he allegedly attempted a cockpit breach. Click here for the full story.A San Francisco man says he was asked to move out of an airplane exit row on an Asiana Airlines flight because of his prosthetic leg. Click here for the full story.