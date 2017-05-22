AIR TRAVEL

VIDEO: Roundup of recent air travel trouble

From a passenger dragged down the aisle by police to an all-out brawl over cancelled flights, here's a roundup of recent air travel trouble.

January 2017: SF-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger

An unruly passenger threatened his seat mates and dared the flight crew to turn the plane around and they did. Click here for the full story.

Cellphone video shows an unruly passenger on a San Francisco-bound flight daring the flight crew to turn the plane around and they did.


March 2017: Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane

A mom of twins helped out another mother as she was about to get kicked off a plane. Click here for the full story.

April 2017: Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight

Video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar on social media. Click here for the full story.

Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (Courtesy Jayse Anspach/Twitter)


April 2017: Scorpion stings United passenger mid-flight

United Airlines says a passenger was stung mid-flight by what officials believe was a scorpion. Click here for the full story.

Airlines officials confirm that a passenger was stung by a scorpion on a recent United flight.


April 2017: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant at SFO

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they say a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children. Click here for the full story.

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO.


April 2017: Couple says they were kicked off United flight in Houston

A Utah couple claims they were mistreated and booted off a United Airlines flight in Houston for sitting in the wrong seats. Click here for the full story.

A couple from Utah said they were booted off a flight in Houston for sitting in the wrong seats.


May 2017: Video shows two men fighting on flight to LA

An American passenger was arrested after he allegedly choked an All Nippon Airways employee on a flight to Los Angeles from Japan. Click here for the full story.

An American passenger was arrested after he allegedly choked an All Nippon Airways employee on a flight to Los Angeles from Japan.


May 2017: Fights erupt in Florida over canceled flight

Hundreds of people's tempers flared in a Fort Lauderdale International Airport terminal for Spirit Airlines Monday night after several flights were canceled. Click here for the full story.

Hundreds of people's tempers flared in a Fort Lauderdale International Airport terminal for Spirit Airlines Monday night after several flights were canceled.


May 2017: Woman told to pee in cup on United flight

A passenger says she was told to pee in a cup during a recent United Airlines flight from Houston to Kansas City. Click here for the full story.

Another day, another claim of passengers being treated poorly by airline employees. This time, a passenger says she was told to pee in a cup during a recent United Airlines flight from Houston to Kansas City.


May 2017: SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating

A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to yield a seat held by their young son. Click here for the full story.

A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to yield a seat held by their young son.


May 2017: Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake

There were tears and confusion onboard a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport. A family from New Jersey says they were kicked off the flight to Las Vegas over a birthday cake they brought onto the plane, but the airline is telling a much different story about what happened. Click here for the full story.

CeFaan Kim has the story from Jersey City.


May 2017: Man allegedly tries to breach cockpit on flight from LAX to Honolulu

A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued after he allegedly attempted a cockpit breach. Click here for the full story.

A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued Friday after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit.


May 2017: SF man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic leg

A San Francisco man says he was asked to move out of an airplane exit row on an Asiana Airlines flight because of his prosthetic leg. Click here for the full story.

A San Francisco man says he was asked to move out of an airplane exit row on an Asiana Airlines flight because of his prosthetic leg. ONLY ON 7: Hear his reaction.


Click here for a look at our most recent stories and videos about air travel.
