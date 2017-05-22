VIDEO: Roundup of recent air travel trouble

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --From a passenger dragged down the aisle by police to an all-out brawl over cancelled flights, here's a roundup of recent air travel trouble.
January 2017: SF-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger
An unruly passenger threatened his seat mates and dared the flight crew to turn the plane around and they did. Click here for the full story.
March 2017: Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane
A mom of twins helped out another mother as she was about to get kicked off a plane. Click here for the full story.
April 2017: Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight
Video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar on social media. Click here for the full story.
April 2017: Scorpion stings United passenger mid-flight
United Airlines says a passenger was stung mid-flight by what officials believe was a scorpion. Click here for the full story.
April 2017: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant at SFO
American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they say a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children. Click here for the full story.
April 2017: Couple says they were kicked off United flight in Houston
A Utah couple claims they were mistreated and booted off a United Airlines flight in Houston for sitting in the wrong seats. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: Video shows two men fighting on flight to LA
An American passenger was arrested after he allegedly choked an All Nippon Airways employee on a flight to Los Angeles from Japan. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: Fights erupt in Florida over canceled flight
Hundreds of people's tempers flared in a Fort Lauderdale International Airport terminal for Spirit Airlines Monday night after several flights were canceled. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: Woman told to pee in cup on United flight
A passenger says she was told to pee in a cup during a recent United Airlines flight from Houston to Kansas City. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to yield a seat held by their young son. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
There were tears and confusion onboard a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport. A family from New Jersey says they were kicked off the flight to Las Vegas over a birthday cake they brought onto the plane, but the airline is telling a much different story about what happened. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: Man allegedly tries to breach cockpit on flight from LAX to Honolulu
A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued after he allegedly attempted a cockpit breach. Click here for the full story.
May 2017: SF man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic leg
A San Francisco man says he was asked to move out of an airplane exit row on an Asiana Airlines flight because of his prosthetic leg. Click here for the full story.
Click here for a look at our most recent stories and videos about air travel.