NORTH BAY FIRES

Warriors star Klay Thompson to help North Bay fire victims

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson isn't just great on court, but he's also great in the community. For the team's next three games, he's pledged $1,000 per point to go to North Bay fire relief. (Klay Thompson/Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson isn't just great on court, but he's also great in the community. On Friday he tweeted a video pledging $1,000 per point during their next three games. He's asked anyone to join him by pledging any amount here.

The losses in the North Bay are devastating.Officials say 42 people were killed by the fast-moving fires, and the number of buildings and homes destroyed is more than 8,400. California's insurance commissioner said preliminary estimates of wildfire losses that started Oct. 8 exceed $1 billion.

