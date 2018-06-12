Police are searching for a killer after a man in his seventies was stabbed to death in the Bronx.From handing out money to random kids, to helping people with their bags and strollers, neighbors say 73-year-old Owen Dillard gave a great deal to this Mott Haven community before his life was violently taken Monday night.Detectives were back in the morning searching for clues to help them find his killer."He touched so many people, it's unbearable right now, for real, I feel like I'm dreaming can't sleep," a neighbor said.Numb with agony, those who knew Owen Dillard best say his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched with his smile, wise words and generosity."I have twins and every time I come out, he's there with me, always helping me with the stroller," said Charles Koroma, a neighbor."He sat right there by that store and every kid that walked by he gave money to randomly, just gave money, what kind of man does that?" said Michael Milliner, a neighbor.A desperate 911 call from his fiancée first brought police to his Beekman Avenue apartment around 8:30 p.m.When investigators arrived, they found the 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in the neck inside his third floor unit."It's just awful, it's just awful, it hits me, like in our building that happened," a neighbor said.Family members say Dillard recently hit the lottery for $10,000, but so far police have not stated a motive for his murder.Holding onto to memories of him inside his garden across the street and playing chess and dominos at the corner bodega, many throughout the Mott Haven community are praying for justice."I hope you get caught, you really need to get caught, OK, because that was uncalled for," a resident said.So far, police have not made any arrests in this case and they're asking anyone with information to give them a call at 1-800-577-TIPS.