1 dead, 1 seriously injured in San Francisco Mission Terrace fire

#BREAKING Investigators are trying to figure out the source of a fire that destroyed this home in the Mission Terrace neighborhood. Two people were inside the home. One person died and the other is seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/lrQQhKQAbd — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 18, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of two people transported to a trauma center following a 1-alarm fire in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning has died, according to fire officials.The blaze first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave. also claimed the life of a dog, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters were performing CPR on the two people rescued before they were transported. The fire was under control as of 3:10 a.m.No further information is immediately available.