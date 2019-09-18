1 dead, 1 seriously injured in San Francisco Mission Terrace fire

The blaze first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave. also claimed the life of a dog, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters were performing CPR on the two people rescued before they were transported. The fire was under control as of 3:10 a.m.
No further information is immediately available.
#BREAKING Investigators are trying to figure out the source of a fire that destroyed this home in the Mission Terrace neighborhood. Two people were inside the home. One person died and the other is seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/lrQQhKQAbd— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 18, 2019