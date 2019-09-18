1 dead, 1 seriously injured in San Francisco Mission Terrace fire

House fire in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of two people transported to a trauma center following a 1-alarm fire in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning has died, according to fire officials.

The blaze first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave. also claimed the life of a dog, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters were performing CPR on the two people rescued before they were transported. The fire was under control as of 3:10 a.m.

No further information is immediately available.

