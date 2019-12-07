SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in the Mission.
ABC7 News was at the scene of Mission and 23rd.
All of this coming within the past half hour.
Officers say one person is down with multiple gunshot wounds.
This is an active scene as San Francisco police investigate.
We are pushing for details on this.
1 down in officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
