17-year-old to face attempted murder charge after Santa Rosa high school shooting

By Leslie Brinkley
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting outside Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning prompted an immediate lockdown of three campuses. A 16-year-old student was shot in the stomach and is being treated for the wound.

A 17-year-old student is in custody and all school lockdowns have been lifted.

The student arrested will face an attempted murder charge, and possibly additional charges, accoriding to Santa Rosa Police Captain John Cregan.

The two students had a verbal altercation that led to the 17-year-old student shooting several rounds from a handgun, hitting the 16-year-old twice, Cregan said.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

Police say that after conducting a thorough sweep of the campuses placed on lockdown, they found no evidence that the weapon used is on campus.

There are no further reports of violence in the area and police say there is no threat to students.

Police say the handgun used in the shooting is still on the street. A student was handed a backpack with the gun inside and left campus in a car, Cregan said, but it's possible the student didn't know what was in the backpack.

"This we know is a very unnerving and traumatic incident for our students, for our teachers, for the community," Cregan said.

He asks that any students with information or video of the incident call SRPD's Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Rosa police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Ridgway High School that left one person injured.



Students at Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High and the Santa Rosa Junior College will remain on campus and continue with their regular schedule.

Sofia Ferguson, a senior, said the lockdown announcement came and they rushed into their PE classroom. Little did she know that two hours later, the student sitting next to her would be arrested.

She said at least a dozen officers with rifles drawn stormed their classroom at 11 a.m. and had them hold their hands up as they searched everyone. She called the experience terrifying.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot just outside the school at 9:12 a.m. Aerial footage shows two suspects in handcuffs being taken into custody and later a third.

Parents were getting text messages and photos from the students on lockdown and many were shaking or crying as they stood outside the school worried. By 11:30, the lockdown was lifted and students were released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosaschool shootinghigh schoolshooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
Raiders Hall of Famer Willie Brown dead at age 78
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
Klay Thompson could miss entire season: Report
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Show More
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
More TOP STORIES News