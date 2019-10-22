17-year-old to face attempted murder charge after Santa Rosa high school shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5638532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Rosa police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Ridgway High School that left one person injured.

SCARY experience. This senior at Santa Rosa’s Ridgway HS says police stormed into her class with guns drawn. She had to put her hands up. They arrested student next to her after shooting near campus. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/jrLy6B1F3p — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) October 22, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting outside Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning prompted an immediate lockdown of three campuses. A 16-year-old student was shot in the stomach and is being treated for the wound.A 17-year-old student is in custody and all school lockdowns have been lifted.The student arrested will face an attempted murder charge, and possibly additional charges, accoriding to Santa Rosa Police Captain John Cregan.The two students had a verbal altercation that led to the 17-year-old student shooting several rounds from a handgun, hitting the 16-year-old twice, Cregan said.Police say that after conducting a thorough sweep of the campuses placed on lockdown, they found no evidence that the weapon used is on campus.There are no further reports of violence in the area and police say there is no threat to students.Police say the handgun used in the shooting is still on the street. A student was handed a backpack with the gun inside and left campus in a car, Cregan said, but it's possible the student didn't know what was in the backpack."This we know is a very unnerving and traumatic incident for our students, for our teachers, for the community," Cregan said.He asks that any students with information or video of the incident call SRPD's Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.Students at Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High and the Santa Rosa Junior College will remain on campus and continue with their regular schedule.Sofia Ferguson, a senior, said the lockdown announcement came and they rushed into their PE classroom. Little did she know that two hours later, the student sitting next to her would be arrested.She said at least a dozen officers with rifles drawn stormed their classroom at 11 a.m. and had them hold their hands up as they searched everyone. She called the experience terrifying.Police say the 16-year-old was shot just outside the school at 9:12 a.m. Aerial footage shows two suspects in handcuffs being taken into custody and later a third.Parents were getting text messages and photos from the students on lockdown and many were shaking or crying as they stood outside the school worried. By 11:30, the lockdown was lifted and students were released.