Birthday during coronavirus: Family throws sweet surprise for San Ramon grandpa who turns 107

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- Amid our uncertain times, there are still moments to celebrate, and a big one Monday for a man in San Ramon.

We wish a happy 107th birthday to Gaius Shew.

He was raised in San Jose, then spent the rest of this life in the East Bay.

RELATED: Coronavirus: East Bay family celebrates 90-year-old mother's birthday with social distancing party

On Monday, his family gathered outside his care home and threw him a socially distanced birthday party.

His daughter says he loves to play tennis and enjoyed dancing.

"He still enjoying life. He still has all his capacities so he'll enjoy this day with us all here," son Alfred Shew said.

Shew will enjoy a birthday meal of Chinese food, likely featuring peking duck and eggplant.

RELATED: Texas WWII veteran wants 100 digital birthday wishes for his 100th birthday

