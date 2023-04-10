ABC7's Tamron Hall Mother's Day Sweepstakes Official Rules

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

ABC7's Tamron Hall Mother's Day Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is a sweepstakes in which one (1) Prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that all decisions regarding the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, eligibility determinations, rules and rule interpretations, and the handling of technical difficulties or other errors are at the sole and exclusive discretion of Sponsor and are final, binding and not subject to appeal.

I. NAME OF SPONSOR: KGO Television, Inc., 900 Front Street, San Francisco, California, 94111 ("ABC7" or "Sponsor")

II. ELIGIBILITY:

- Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and be legal residents of the United States who are physically located and residing in ABC7's viewing area, which is comprised of the following counties in the State of California: Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

- Any entrants (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor, Summerdale Productions, Inc., and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year."

In addition, Sponsor may render ineligible any person who, in Sponsor's sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with anyone involved in the development, production or administration of this Sweepstakes.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER:

From 12:01 am Pacific Time ("PT") on April 10, 2023 until 11:59 pm PT on April 16, 2023 (the "Sweepstakes Period"), entrants may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting ABC7.com, locating the Contests & Sweepstakes section of the website, clicking on the Sweepstakes-themed link, and filling out an entry form.

How to register: You must be a registered member of ABC7NEWS.com to enter.

- Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to ABC7NEWS.com ("Website") with your user name ("User Name") or email address ("Address") and password and following the entry instructions. If you login to your Member account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required in order to login to your Member account and participate in the Sweepstakes.

- Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the Instructions in Section III.

- By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your entry, you confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules.

- During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from ABC7 and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies and/or Ashley Furniture. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacyCenter.com or Ashley Furniture's Privacy Policy available at URL.

LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL PER DAY DURING THE ENTRY PERIOD. For purposes of these Official Rules, a 'day' is defined as any twenty-four (24) hour period during the Sweepstakes Period beginning at 12:01 am PT and ending at 11:59 pm PT. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hard ware or software.

If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, other cause beyond Sponsor's control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems of traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at their discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about April 17, 2023 from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received. Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures. The potential winner will be notified by the telephone number or email address associated with their Member account. If a potential winner cannot be reached within two (2) days of notification of winning, or if such potential winner is found to be ineligible, or cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency, (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification all within time period specified by Sponsor.

V. PRIZE(S):

One (1) Prize is available. The Prize consists of a three (3) day/two (2) night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to New York, NY to attend the Tamron Hall - Mother's Day Show taping on a TBD date in May 2023. Prize includes:

Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near winner's residence and New York, NY (exact flights, schedule and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion);

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy);

Local ground transportation in New York, NY as determined by Sponsor;

Two (2) VIP seats at the Tamron Hall - Mother's Day Show taping in May 2023 and;

A $250 prepaid gift card.

Travel must be completed on dates determined by Sponsor. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary.

Approximate retail value ("ARV") of Prize = $4,000. Final actual value of Prize will be determined at the time of booking and travel may be substantially more or less depending on point of departure, dates of travel and ticket availability. Some restrictions apply. Airline tickets issued in conjunction with the Prize are not eligible for frequent flyer miles, and no code share flights may be used. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel route, on a Sponsor-selected carrier for air travel from a major airport near winner's residence, in its sole discretion. All aspects of the travel portion of the Prize must be conducted on the dates within the range of options provided by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitutions or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels and/or other transportation companies or any other persons providing any of these services or accommodations. Sponsor shall not be liable for any loss or damage to baggage.

Winner must travel with their guest on the same itinerary. Winner and guest must possess all required travel documents, including a valid photo ID. Winner and guest agree to comply with any applicable travel and event health and safety protocols. In the event winner's guest is under 18 years of age, winner must be the parent/legal guardian of such guest. Guest must be at least sixteen (16) years of age. If winner elects to travel without a guest, no additional compensation will be awarded. Winner and guest must be able to travel at the timing of when above said air and ground transportation is leaving. Winner is solely responsible for all costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, meals, tips, hotel incidentals, souvenirs, excursions and additional ground transportation. Tamron Hall taping/talent/production schedule subject to change. In the event the prize winner is able to participate in the trip during the mutually agreed upon dates but the taping of Tamron Hall - Mother's Day Show (which has no retail value) does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, or for any other reason, then the Sponsor reserves the right to award the remainder of the prize with no further obligation to the winner.

In the event winner and/or their guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor's sole discretion) is obnoxious or inappropriate, threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send winner and/or guest home with no further compensation.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash or transferable, except to a surviving spouse residing in the same household. No substitutions allowed except, at Sponsor's sole discretion, a prize, or prize element, of equal or greater value may be substituted. Certain prize items are subject to availability and may be substituted by Sponsor for a different item of greater or equal value, in its sole discretion. Gift card/subscriptions are subject to separate terms and conditions imposed by issuer.

Winner shall be solely responsible for any applicable federal, state, and local taxes and/or local laws and regulations, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with a Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any Prize valued at $600 or more and must submit a validly executed IRS Form W-9 to claim Prize.

VI. RELEASES: By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release for Sponsor, Summerdale Productions, Inc., and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence, entry materials and any materials collected by Sponsor as part of awarding the prize in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST:

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.

For name of winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to ABC7's Tamron Hall Mother's Day Sweepstakes Winner, KGO Television, Inc., 900 Front Street, San Francisco, California, 94111 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.