children's health

14-year-old beats COVID-19 and finally leaves ICU after 57 days

By
ORANGE, California -- Doctors at a children's hospital in California say 14-year-old Agustina Rojas was the sickest COVID-19 patient they've had so far. But like a champ, the teen beat the virus and she's finally at home after spending 57 days in the ICU.

"When I came home, I just hugged my whole family 'cause I missed them so much," she said.

The last time she saw them was back when her dad rushed her to the hospital.

"I didn't feel well. I couldn't breathe and like my head was just hurting," she described.

'Miracle man' says prayer helped him survive COVID-19 at age 75
EMBED More News Videos

Family members credit their father's faith, nightly prayers and angels on Earth for saving his life from coronavirus.



Although she was medically sedated most of the time and doesn't remember much, doctors said she was close to death, twice.


"I happened to be on call one night where she again got very, very sick, very acutely, and I didn't know (if) she was going to live through that night," said Dr. Jason Knight.

"I was just scared. I was anxious, right?" Agustina said.

But through a group effort with various providers and Agustina's ability to fight, they said they were able to improve her condition and ultimately help her survive.

SEE ALSO: 9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions, family says

"Knowing that she was our first really sick COVID-19 patient who we didn't really know if she was gonna survive. It was something we needed," said Dr. Knight.


Now, Agustina has a message to kids about their overall health.
"Stay healthy, eat right, eat your vegetables, eat anything healthy, like don't eat any junk food or this and that," she said.

And if you do get the virus, she said to be brave like her and be confident.

Dr. Knight said the patients they worry about the most are those with heart or lung problems, chronic diseases that affect the immune system, patients with cancer and the biggest risk factor - obesity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthchildren's healthmedicalhospitalteenagercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
Infectious disease specialist considers trick-or-treating 'low-risk'
Here's how unhealthy air is affecting children
Beloved summer camp burns in Butte Co. wildfire
Los Angeles eases up on pandemic-driven Halloween guidance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Coronavirus updates: More businesses reopening in Contra Costa Co.
US unveils broad coronavirus vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
Oakland native develops financial literacy app to bridge wealth gap
Bay Area defendant in killing of Italian police officer apologizes
Show More
Firefighters control 5-alarm fire in Oakland's Chinatown
CA official: Federal gov. needs to do its part to prevent fires
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Walnut Creek police to change mental illness approach
SJPD find 4th wounded victim in shooting that killed 2
More TOP STORIES News